Carlton Attempts to Flee, Crashes Vehicle

January 27, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An attempted traffic stop on West Fifth Street near Maple Road Tuesday led to a police chase that ended when the vehicle driver, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Carlton of Harrison, lost control and crashed into a snowbank in Isabella County.



Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a westbound blue Kia that appeared to have several violations and no license plate around 7:20 p.m. January 21st.



When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over Carlton turned south on South Grant Avenue and sped away at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued as the vehicle traveled south into Isabella County until Carlton lost control of the Kia at the intersection of Crawford Road and Stevenson Lake Road and crashed into a snowbank.



Carlton was arrested on multiple charges without incident. He was lodged in the Clare County Jail until his Wednesday arraignment in 80th District Court by Magistrate Worpell on charges including police officer – fleeing 4th/ operating a motor vehicle without security, driving with a suspended license -2nd and operating an unregistered vehicle.



Bond was set at $20,000 cash/surety/ten percent.



Carlton remains lodged in the county jail.

