CCSD seeks help in identifying suspects

Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said Thursday that the department is looking for help to identify the person or persons who are responsible for five recent home invasions in Winterfield Township.

He said the home invasions happened in the northwest part of the township. “Sheriff Wilson is seeking the public’s assistance with any information regarding a suspicious person or vehicle in the Winterfield Township area recently,” Miedzianowski said. “If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Bureau at the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.” Call 989-539-7166 with any information.