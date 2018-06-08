Cemetery assault gets Ostrander 8 to 20 years

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Brett Anthony Ostrander, 50 of Gladwin County, will serve eight to 20 years in prison for his part in the assault of a Gladwin man in the Hamilton Township

cemetery nearly a year ago.

Ostrander pled guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation on May 1st.

His plea ended an investigation started by Sgt. Miller from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and concluded by Detective Van Bonn into the assault on June 17, 2017 in the cemetery.

Ostrander and his co-defendant, Christie Austin, were with the victim in the cemetery when the Gladwin man was attacked.

Information from the Sheriff’s Office last June said, deputies were called to a residence in the 10,000 block of East Townline Lake Road to investigate a report that a 22-year-old Gladwin man had been assaulted with a hammer and a shovel.

The victim, Kollin Love, told deputies that he was assaulted by Ostrander and Austin when the three were digging for buried money in the Hamilton Township Cemetery.

In an interview, the victim Kollin Love, told 9 & 10 news last year, that Ostrander and Austin dug a hole, but that the story was a trap and they began attacking him. The 9 & 10 article said Love, who was covered in blood, managed to escape and ran into the woods, eventually making his way to a residence owned by Linda Bentley for help. Meanwhile the two suspects drove away.

The 22-year-old was treated at the Bentley residence by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service personnel and transported to MidMichigan Regional Medical Center – Gladwin where he was treated and released. Bailey said he had a head injury and injuries to his arm and leg.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said, “The circumstances as initially reported were bizarre and additional information was gleaned from testimony at a preliminary examination and later interviews with the co-defendant, Austin.”

Monday, June 4th, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans sentenced the Ostrander to prison for eight to 20 years with credit for 249 days served to date. The defendant was also ordered to pay $68 in state costs; $130 crime victim’s rights fee; $500 costs; $500 fine; and $600 in court appointed attorney fees.