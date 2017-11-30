Circuit Court Clerk charged

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Circuit Court Clerk, Polly Zombeck of Gladwin County, was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant from Gladwin County.

The warrant, issued by the Gladwin County Prosecutor in August related to an incident that happened in Sage Township around August 8, a press release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zombeck was arraigned in 80th District Court, Gladwin County, by Magistrate Karen Moore on Tuesday and charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle). Her bond was set at $3,000/ten percent.

She posted bond and was released Tuesday pending her next court date.