Clare County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

March 23, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Investigators are looking for a man that robbed the Next Door Food Store early Sunday morning.



A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said Central Dispatch received the call at 4:20 a.m. about an armed robbery that had just happened.



The business is located at 493 East Main Street in Farwell.



The CCSO is asking for help in locating the suspect, who was described as a thin built white male, about 5’ 9” tall last seen wearing dark pants and a white hooded sweatshirt. The man was reported as armed with a black handgun and was carrying a reusable grocery bag.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at 989-539-7166 or send an email to tips@claresheriff.org.



Michigan State Police Troopers and Clare City Police assisted the Clare County deputies at the scene.

