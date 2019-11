Clare County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Info on Jay’s Theft

November 18, 2019

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of retail fraud at Jay’s Sporting Goods (8800 South Clare Avenue) on November 2nd around 2:15 p.m.



A release from CCSO Deputy Donald Aldrich said the Sheriff’s Office received the call on November 11th.



He said, “If you recognize either of the people in the photo, please contact Deputy Aldrich at 989-539-7166 or email him at aldrichd@clareco.net.

