Clare man accused of driving drunk with children in car

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Adam J. Chapman, 37 of Clare, is facing felony charges after he was stopped by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him for drunk driving in Bay County’s

Bangor Township May 12.

According to an article posted by the Bay City News, Chapman is facing two felony charges. He was driving a blue 2004 Toyota Camry with his girlfriend in the passenger seat and her two children, ages 7 and 13, in the back seat of the vehicle.

Deputies were responding to a report of a drunken driver at the Taco Bell at 4111 East Wilder Road, the article said. Chapman’s girlfriend had not been drinking. Reportedly deputies observed the vehicle leave the business parking lot, cross the center line and nearly hit a curb.

They stopped the vehicle and reported that Chapman appeared to be drunk, smelled of alcohol, with glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Chapman admitted to “having a couple” of drinks, but was unable to perform sobriety tests and had a preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.23 according to the deputies report.

He was taken to the Bay County Jail, where his alcohol level was recorded at 0.19.

Chapman, who posted bond the next day, was in Bay County District Court June 1 where he was arraigned on two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant under the age of 16. Because was his second offense, the maximum penalty if convicted is five years.

He posted bond and was ordered to have no contact with the children and is under a court order to continue substance abuse counseling.

His preliminary examination is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m.