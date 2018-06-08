Complaint leads to Case’s arrest

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

A Gladwin County man, James Carl Case III, 37 was arrested May 31st by Gladwin Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection with an April complaint of a meth lab in 6-8-18 MUG CaseSage Township.

Deputies investigated the complaint April 12. The investigation led to the arrest of a Butman Township man.

Last Thursday Case was arrested at his residence on a meth warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.

Care was arraigned in 80th District Court for Gladwin on June 1 on the charge of operating a lab involving methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000/ten percent cash or surety.

