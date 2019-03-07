Deputy charged with domestic assault

March 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Clare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, David J. Aldrich, 31 of Clare, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after his recent arrest for a domestic assault

incident last June, Sheriff John Wilson said Wednesday.

According to records at the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Aldrich was placed on unpaid administrative leave January 10th.

Michigan State Police investigated the incident in December, according to their March 6th release.

Following the investigation, the results were submitted to Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, who “recused” the office from involvement.

The case was turned over to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. They then filed charges of aggravated domestic assault against Aldrich. He was arrested January 10th on the charges and lodged at the Gladwin County Jail. He was later arraigned on the charge.

Aldrich has been released on bond.

The MSP release said that the case is set for trial at the end of March.