Engel commits suicide in Clare County Jail

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

While lodged at the Clare County Jail awaiting his transfer to a placement facility in Jackson, John Engel, sentenced January 17 by Judge Roy Mienk to 25 to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct, died of what officers described as a “self-inflicted injury.”

Investigators from the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post are investigating Engel’s death, a release from Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said Sunday.

Engel, of Harrison, was found dead in his cell by deputies and corrections staff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He was 54 years old. Engel, originally charged with five felony counts of CSC in the first degree, had been found guilty of one count when he was sentenced by Judge Mienk.

He was scheduled to be transferred to the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center at the state prison in Jackson before being placed in prison. Following a lengthy investigation by Mt. Pleasant State Police Lt. Gary Green, Engel was charged by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis last January with five counts of CSC involving a girl younger than 13, which occured between January 2010 and December 2011. On November 29, he was found guilty of one count.