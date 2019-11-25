Five Sentenced in Circuit Court for Various Charges

November 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Zolton Michael Nagy III

Nagy sentenced up to 15 years for drugs, child abuse

Zolton Michael Nagy, III, of Harrison was sentenced by Judge Roy Mienk in Circuit Court November 12th to serve from 17 months to 15 years in prison and one year in jail for possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams and 4th degree child abuse. He was also sentenced for a Gladwin County case.



Nagy plead guilty to the charges on May 22nd.



He was given credit for 278 days already served. All sentences will run concurrent with one another. He was also ordered to pay a total of $1,748 in fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees. Nagy was also sentenced to up to four years of prison time last May for possession of drugs and shooting at a passing train to prison time by Judge Mienk, despite a recommendation that he serve time in jail.





David Matthew Burkhard

Burkhard gets a year in jail for 3rd OWI



David Matthew Burkhard, of Harrison, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Evens in Circuit Court November 18 to serve 12 months in jail for operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense as a habitual 3rd offender.



Burkhard, who pled guilty October 21st, was on parole at the time of the offense and did not receive credit for time served. He was also ordered to spend two years on probation, serve 60 days of community service and to pay $,1933 in fines, costs, and court appointed attorney fees.





David Nicholas Snow

Snow gets 32 months to 20 years for meth



David Nicholas Snow, of Harrison, was sentenced Monday, November 18 to serve 32 months to 20 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine as a habitual 4th offender.



He pled guilty to the charges October 8th. Snow, who was on parole when he was arrested, will not receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay $1,698 in fines, costs, and court appointed attorney fees.





James Nathanial Haiss

Haiss sentenced up to 10 years for domestic violence



James Nathanial Haiss, of Clare, was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evan to serve from 30 months to ten years and 30 months and from 30 months to four years in prison for domestic violence – 3rd offense and resisting and obstructing a police officer.



He pled guilty to the charges August 14th. Both sentences will run concurrently and he will receive credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay $1,971 in fines, costs, and court appointed attorney fees.





Michael James Trzeciak

Trzeciak gets up to 20 for assaulting prison employee Michael James Trzeciak, of Harrison, was sentenced on November 18 by Judge Evans to serve 13 months to 20 years for the Assault of a Prison Employee and to from 13 months to 15 years for each count of Police Officer Resist and Obstruct.



He pled no contest to the multiple charges October 21st. He did not receive credit for any prior time served. Each sentence will run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs.

Share This Post Tweet