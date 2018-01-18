Fox sentenced to 2-10 years in prison

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After a guilty plea entered November 20, William R. Fox of Harrison was sentenced January 8th for “felon in possession of a firearms(s), ammunition and

dangerous weapon by Judge Thomas R. Evans in 55th Circuit Court. Evans sentenced Fox to another 2 to 20 year sentence for possession of methamphetamine.

Fox had pled guilty to both charges as a habitual third offender at the November court date.

Both sentences are to run concurrently, according to information from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis. Fox was given credit for 212 days served which makes him eligible for parole in 209 days, or approximately 17 months. Fox’s sentence also charged him to pay the following in both files: $136 in state costs, a $130 crime victim rights fee, $500 in court costs, a $500 fine, and $500 in court appointed attorney fees.

The guilty plea was related to a joint investigation between Michigan State Police and BAYANET, which began in July of 2015, following the report of a felonious assault at a residence on Jill Janet Street in Harrison with a “person pointing a shotgun at another person through a window.” There was also a report of a shot fired, which was not confirmed by police.

Investigating officers discovered evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing on the property, according to information from Ambrozaitis. She said meth components were found but not an active meth lab.

Both Amanda Curns and William Fox were charged when the investigation was complete, the prosecutor said. Curns was arrested around the time of the incident and her case was resolved when she pled guilty to possession of meth and marijuana.

Fox was arrested last June, after officers were able to track him down and have him extradited back to Michigan.