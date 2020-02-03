Garlitz Sentenced up to 10 Years

February 3, 2020

Elaine Ann Garlitz

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Elaine Ann Garlitz of Clare will spend from 23 months to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in December.



According to a post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, Her conviction was the result of an investigation by the Clare Police Department assisted by Garlitz’s supervising MDOC (Michigan Department of Corrections) Probation Agent.



Wednesday, January 22nd, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans sentenced her, giving her credit for 175 days previously served and ordering her to pay $2,107 in fines, costs and court-appointed attorney fees.



She was also unsuccessfully discharged from probation and sentenced for a probation violation on two previous charges with that sentence to run concurrent with the meth sentencing. She had pled guilty in 2015 to driving under the influence of drugs and in 2017 for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving serious injury of death. She didn’t complete probation in either case, and was only recently released from probation.



Garlitz also has outstanding warrants in two other states, Ambrozaitis said.

