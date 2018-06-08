Gotwalt sentenced for meth lab

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Jeremy Lee Gotwalt, 30 of Lake, was sentenced to prison by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans Monday for operating a meth lab, weapons charges and as a 3rd offence habitual offender.

Gotwalt was arrested September 18, 2017 when Clare County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Schmidt went to a Farwell home to arrest him on open warrants.

When he arrived Sgt. Schmidt found Gotwalt in a bedroom with an active “one pot” meth lab on and dresser. There were children in the home. He immediately ordered everyone to leave the house.

Detectives from the Bay Area Narcotics Team (BAYANET) were called to assist and to clean up the scene. Surrey Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

On April 27th, Gotwalt plead guilty to operating and maintaining a meth lab in the presence of a minor, operating/maintaining a lab involving hazardous waste, possession of methamphetamine, possession of brass knuckles (a dangerous weapon) and to a habitual offender 3rd offense.

Monday, Judge Evans sentenced Gotwalt to 6.5 years to 40 years for operating/maintaining a meth lab in the presence of a minor; 6 to 40 years for operating a lab involving hazardous waste; 19 months to 20 years for possession of meth; and 9 months to ten years for the weapons charge.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis argued for consecutive sentences on the operating/maintaining convictions, but Judge Evans ordered all sentences to run concurrently.