Harrison man sentenced for car theft

May 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Paul Smith of Harrison was sentenced Monday to 19 months to 10 years for stealing a vehicle.



Smith pled no contest to the charge of unlawful driving away as a 3rd time habitual offender on April 23rd and was sentenced May 19th by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk to spend 19 months to ten years in prison with credit for 122 days already served.



He was also ordered to pay $1,698 in fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees.

