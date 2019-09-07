Haupt facing more prison time

September 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Haupt

Alexander Haupt, 22 of Clare is now facing more time in prison for domestic violence and throwing his girlfriend’s phone out a window to prevent her from calling police.



He pled no contest as charged for the domestic assault, a misdemeanor, and with “interfering with electronic communications (a 2-year felony).

This is his fourth verdict.



He was convicted in a jury trial in August for stalking the same victim, a release from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis reported. An earlier release from Ambrozaitis said Haupt’s ex-girlfriend had called police because he had followed her from Mt. Pleasant, through Rosebush and through Clare and she was afraid. She reported multiple text messages and phone calls from him.



He was sentenced August 28th by Judge Joshua Farrell to one year in jail with credit for 34 days and ordered to pay fines and costs.



He was convicted in another jury trial July 25th of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Manufacture; Using a Computer to commit a crime; child sexually abusive material – distribution (two counts); Using a computer to commit a crime (2 counts0; Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession; using a computer to commit a crime; and obstruction of Justice. His sentencing was scheduled for September 30th.



That investigation began in 2017 when investigators discovered Haupt had taken pictures and videos of him engaging in sex with his (then) underage girlfriend. He had also shared the material with another person who solicited him for the images and videos.



In yet another previous case, Haupt was arrested and arraigned in November of 2014 for manufacturing and using counterfeit money in both Clare and Mt. Pleasant. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of counterfeiting in 2016 and served 12 months of probation.

