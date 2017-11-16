Herman sentenced on meth charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clinton James Herman, who was arrested by Clare County deputies March 22nd on Lorranger Drive in Farwell on Meth charges, and after an investigation by the

Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET), he was arrested on their warrants on May 18.

He pled guilty and was sentenced Monday.

Herman pled guilty to “Controlled Substance – Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory Near Specified Places” and also to “Controlled Substance – Possession of Methamphetamine.”

He was sentenced to a prison sentence of from 78 months to 30 years on the charges, with credit for 179 days served; $136 in state costs/ $130 crime victim rights fee; $500 costs; a $500 fine; and $600 in court appointed attorney fees.