Man arrested for assaulting woman

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 38-year-old Riverdale area man was arrested for assaulting a 25-year-old Blanchard area woman in Isabella County’s Rolland Township last Sunday.

A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said deputies were called to the residence at 11000 West County Line Road in Blanchard around 5:14 p.m.

When they arrived they discovered that the man, who was identified as Joseph Cervantes, “became upset for some unknown reason and began to throw the victims cellular phone on the ground trying to break it. He then began to throw items around the house,” Main reported.

His release continued, “During the confrontation, the suspect bit the victim on the arm as she attempted to retrieve her phone. The victim decided to leave the residence to get help and as she was getting her shoes she was pushed by the suspect down a set of four steps.”

Main said, “The victim then stated that suspect picked her up and brought her into another room and dropped her on the floor, so that she could not leave the residence. As the victim crawled away the suspect began to kick her in the hip area. The victim could get out of the residence and away from the suspect.”

She told officers that she saw Cervantes leave the house on foot.

The officers’ search for the suspect led them into Montcalm County where they located Cervantes on Culter Road. The release said, “. It appeared that the man may have been getting a ride from someone, however the suspect saw the deputies and began to run on foot. Deputies pursued the man on foot and the suspect was apprehended.”

Cervantes was arraigned on a $25,000 bond for domestic assault, a SOR violation, two counts of resisting and obstructing officers and with interference with a telecommunications device on SW County Line Road on Friday.