Man injures two deputies

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Morris Love, 27, of Mt. Pleasant was arrested and charged with a domestic assault and resisting and obstructing arrest and a 27-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with an incident on Kay Street in Isabella County’s Union Township on March 5.

In a press release, Sheriff Michael Main reported that deputies were called to the home at 5000 East Kay Street last Sunday where two women and one man were involved in an argument.

Main said in the release that Deputies investigating the complaint discovered “that one of the females had slapped the male and in return the male, Love, had grabbed her by the throat. As the deputies spoke with the male he became belligerent and attempted to leave the scene. Deputies advised him that he was under arrest. The male subject resisted the arrest and deputies were forced to use physical force and apply the Taser to the man to get him into custody. The female that slapped the man was also arrested. During the confrontation with the man, two deputies received minor injuries to a knee and hand during the altercation, neither deputy required medical treatment.”

Love was arraigned for domestic assault and resisting and obstructing arrest. His bond was set at $8,000. The woman arrested in connection with the incident posted bond before her arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.