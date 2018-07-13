Manhunt ends in wanted man’s arrest

July 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Joel Benes, 33 of Gladwin and formerly of Clare, was arrested Wednesday in Gladwin County in connection with an auto theft (unlawful driving away of a motor

vehicle) in Isabella County, where he was also wanted on a parole detainer.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department reported that Benes fled on foot around 8 a.m. Wednesday from a Thorington Drive Residence in Gladwin County’s Sage Township.

Their press release said deputies responded to the Sage Township subdivision where a witness identified Benes. Their investigation led them to believe Benes was hiding in the woods and had a stolen shotgun.

Deputies issued a request to the public to watch for the man, who was considered armed and dangerous, saying he was about 6’3” and wearing blue athletic pants and a dark shirt. Anyone seeing him was asked to call the Gladwin Sheriff’s Office.

Officers established a perimeter of the area and with the assistance of Michigan State Police troopers and a deputy from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office as well as a K-9 unit and Emergency Services team members began a search for the man.

An update to the warning was issued saying Benes had been located and was in custody. He was found in the woods and arrested without incident. He was found in possession of the stolen shotgun and ammunition and in possession of black tar heroin.

He was lodged in the Gladwin County Jail and a five-count felony warrant was authorized for larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of heroin and felony firearm charges.

Benes was arraigned in the 80th District Court for Gladwin County. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.