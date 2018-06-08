Miller charged for causing brain damage to infant

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Anthony Allen Miller, 34 of Harrison is facing second-degree child abuse charges and a fourth offense as a habitual offender in Wexford County.

On February 15th, Miller reportedly forcefully threw an infant into a bed, causing the youngster to slam its head against a wall, court records say.

The infant survived, but suffered an “acute and chronic subdural hematoma” leading to neurologic and respiratory failure. A subdural hematoma is when blood collects between the layers of tissue surrounding the brain.

The incident allegedly happened in Clam Lake Township.

Miller was arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on the charges on May 25th. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

The infant was placed in foster care. Its condition is not known.

Miller is facing life in prison if convicted of the charges.