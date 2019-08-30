Moore sentenced for CSC

August 30, 2019

Thomas Ray Moore

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Thomas Ray Moore, 35 of Farwell, was sentenced Monday to from 21 months to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans, according to a post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.



Moore had pled guilty to the charges July 30 after an investigation into the matter by the Michigan State Police. He was arraigned on the charges June 16th.



The investigation was based on a delayed report by the victim who disclosed the sexual abuse after moving away from the defendant and after there was no longer any chance of contact with him.



Moore was sentenced on August 26th and was given credit for 15 days previously served. He was also ordered to pay $1,958 in fines, costs and attorney fees.

