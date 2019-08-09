MP man arrested for assaulting wife

August 9, 2019

Adam Luft

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Union Township man, Adam Lee Luft, 33, was arraigned Monday on assault: great bodily harm less than Murder after he allegedly choked his wife when she tried to stop him from hitting their child.



Isabella County deputies were dispatched to the home on Airway Drive around 10:06 a.m.



Luft claimed his wife had been drinking and threw something at him because he was disciplining their child. His wife, 31, said she saw him hit an 11-year-old child and push her into the wall. When she told him to stop he struck and kicked his wife and she threw an item at him to “get away.”

She said he “grabbed her and threw her to the ground where he began to choke her until she couldn’t speak.”



She was able to get up and get out of the residence with the children who were present, an email Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.



Luft was arrested, and arraigned on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of domestic violence and one count of interfering with electric communications. His bond was set at $5,000 for each offense. He remains lodged at the Isabella County Jail.

