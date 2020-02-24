MP Man Arrested for Threatening Woman

February 24, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Isabella County Deputies were called out when a man, Anthony Dover, reportedly loaded a gun and threatened a woman in a domestic assault call February 12th.



Isabella Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of South Isabella Road by the report of a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old female, both of Mt. Pleasant were arguing over children and the man became violent.



Sheriff Michael Main said, “During the argument the female began going through the man’s phone. The man attempted to take the phone away and … ripped her shirt. The man then kicked a hole in a door…told the woman he was going to hurt her, then loaded a handgun and charged the weapon with a round in the chamber.”



Main said the man took the phones when the woman attempted to call 911. She went to the apartment office complex and called police from there.



Deputies found the man outside when they arrived and took him into custody. Main said two hand guns were removed from the residence when the man was arrested.



Dover was arraigned on felony charges in Isabella County Court.

