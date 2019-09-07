MP man facing trial for rape

September 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Terry A. Snyder, 36 of Mt. Pleasant, who has been in the Isabella County Jail since late May, is going to trial for raping and holding a woman against her will at her Tomah Road on in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township on May 27th.



Reportedly the woman had a personal protection order against Snyder when the assault happened. Snyder is accused of entering the woman’s home where he dragged her into her room, stripped and raped her. Afterwards she tried to leave, but he blocked her door and smashed her phone. Her ten-year-old daughter called for help.



Then Snyder left the house and drove away. He was found later by Isabella County deputies, and reportedly denied being at the home. He was arrested that day, but was just charged with the attack. He was in jail on a probation violation charge until he was charged with the rape.



Snyder faces four counts of criminal sexual conduct, two in the first degree and two in the third degree and with 1st degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence and as a habitual offender for two prior convictions of assaulting a former girlfriend. The charges carry various terms from 93 days for domestic violence to life imprisonment for the 1st degree CSC charges.

