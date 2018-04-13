Multiple crimes send Rotunno to prison

Michael Andrew Rotunno, 32, was sentenced Tuesday for multiple crimes committed while he was on parole in 2015, according to a release from Clare County

Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

Rotunno, who had eluded capture for some time, was finally arrested in May of 2015 and charged for the January, 2015 theft of a purse from a locker at Valuland grocery in Clare and again for the May, 2015 theft of another a purse from a person visiting at the emergency room of MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare.

When Rotunno was finally located in May of 2015 by a State Police Trooper he led the officer on a high speed chase then ditched the vehicle and escaped the officer on foot.

Rotunnos was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine; with fleeing and eluding a police officer (4th degree), a two-year felony and/or $500 fine – offenses committed while he was on parole.

Rotunno was finally captured and returned to prison, but during the interim, he committed multiple crimes across multiple jurisdictions and across state lines.

On February 26th, Rotunno plead guilty to two counts of Larceny in a Building and three counts of Flee and Elude 4th degree. As part of his plea agreement, the remaining count and his habitual offender notification was dismissed.

April 10th 55th Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk sentenced Rotunno to 16 months to four years for both Larceny charges and 1-2 years for the Flea and Elude conviction. The sentences will run concurrently, Ambrozaitis said, but Rotunno will not receive any credit for jail time served because he was on probation.

He was also ordered to pay $204 in state costs, $390 in crime victim rights fees, $1000 in court costs, $700 in fines, and $600 in court appointed attorney fees.

He was also ordered to pay $748 to one of the victims and restitution was left open for 30-days for the other victim.

Ambrozaitis said he will still have to answer for crimes committed in two other Michigan counties and two other states.