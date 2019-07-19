Polen sentenced up to 20 for meth lab

July 19, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Samuel Polen IV

Samuel Polen, IV, of Harrison, was back in court on another charge, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis reported this week.



June 13, Polen pled guilty to “controlled substance – operate and maintain a methamphetamine lab near specified places – 2nd or subsequent offense” and was sentenced to serve from four years six months to 20 years in prison (with credit for 517 days already served) by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk Monday. Judge Mienk also ordered Polen to pay $1,198 in fines and costs.



Ambrozaitis said this sentence was for one of several cases Polen has pending.



Polen, along with Mark Sherman Caplan, also of Harrison, was found guilty of meth charges February 28th after a three-day trial in 55th Circuit Court under Judge Mienk. The two men were arrested January 6th, 2018 after they were found passed out in a vehicle, still running, in the middle of the intersection of Mannsiding Road and Clare Avenue at 3:30 a.m. When a deputy attempted to wake the men, Caplan became “combative,” and Polen “ran at the deputy.” Investigators found a meth lab in the vehicle, which had been taken from a Harrison residence.



Both men were sentenced in March.

