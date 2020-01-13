Police Memorial Honors K-9 Brewster

January 13, 2020

A special memorial service was held Wednesday evening in memory of former Clare Police K-9 officer Brewster, who died when he was hit by a vehicle last month.



Citizens and Law Enforcement personnel from all over came to pay their respects. Clare Chief Brian Gregory said, “Words cannot express our gratitude to all involved.”



Brewster began his career in the CPD with Officer Tom Francisco in 2014. Gregory said Brewster, a multipurpose K-9 officer, was responsible for many criminal apprehensions and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs removed from Clare’s streets. He touched many lives visiting local schools and senior centers.



On Wednesday, January 8th a “gathering” was held at the Clare Depot. Following the ceremony, Brewster’s ashes were laid to rest at the Clare Police Department.

