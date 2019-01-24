Police seek convenience store thief

January 24, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mt. Pleasant Police are searching for a man who robbed “The Store” at 2128 S. Mission in Mt. Pleasant January 22nd.

The robbery happened around 12:36 a.m. when a black man, believed to be in his late 20s entered the business and began talking with the clerk.

According to a video released by the police, the man suddenly jumped over the counter knocking the cash register to the floor, threatened the clerk with a bottle and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction. The police were notified around 1 p.m., January 22nd.

The robbery suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s; over six feet tall with a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat with the number “1” or “7” on the front; a black and gray hooded sweatshirt; dark gray “Nike” sweat pants; and gray and red basketball shoes.

Mt. Pleasant Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.

Surveilance video from the robber is available for viewing at www.facebook.com/mtppublicsafety.