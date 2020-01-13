Rosebush Man Sentenced for Child Rape

January 13, 2020

Brandon Haggart

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following his guilty plea on November 22nd to two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, Brandon Haggart, 32 of Rosebush was sentenced to from 86 months to 15 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child from the time she was five to the age of 10.



An investigation that began in February led to Haggart’s arrest and arraignment in August on two counts of CSC; one of 1st degree or penetration and one of 2nd degree CSC (without penetration) and one charge of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.



In a plea deal, Haggart pled guilty to two counts of 2nd degree CSC. One count of CSC 1st degree and the charge of accosting a minor were dropped.



Circuit Court Judge Mark Duthie sentenced Haggart Tuesday morning.

