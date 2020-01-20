Rulapaugh Sentenced for Criminal Sexual Conduct

January 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Gregorio Calderon Rulapaugh, of Lake was sentenced for two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd degree (victim or victims ages 13-15) Monday.



On November 26, Rulapaugh pled no contest to both counts.



A joint investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services led to the convictions. Interviews with the minor victims were conducted by the Northern Michigan Alliance for Children – Child Advocacy Center.



Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk ordered that the sentences will run concurrently. Rulapaugh was given credit for 297 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $2,126 in fines and costs.

