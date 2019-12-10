Schmidt Sentenced For Meth Making

December 10, 2019

Mugshot: Kelly Schnmidt.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Kelly Lynn Schmidt, of Marion, was sentenced November 25th by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk to serve from 14 months to 20 years for each of two counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. The sentences were run concurrently with 160 days of credit for time she has already served on one county and 133 days served on the other count. She was also ordered to pay $2,496 in fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees.



Schmidt pled guilty to the charges October 28th. Her arrest was the result of two separat investigations conducted by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office in April and in July.

Share This Post Tweet