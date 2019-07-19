Suydam sentenced from 15 to 40 years in prison

July 19, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Brent Suydam

Brent Phillip Suydam, of Jackson, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans July 8th to serve from 15 to 40 years in prison for “criminal Sexual conduct – both first and second degree” and “controlled substance deliver to a minor.”



Suydam pled no contest to the charges April 9th, which resulted from an investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office on September 1, 2018.

The minor victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.



Ambrozaitis said Judge Evans sentenced Suydam to serve 15 to 40 years and 10 years to 15 years on the CSC convictions, and five to eight years on the controlled substance charge. All sentences were to run concurrently. He received credit for 253 days served and was ordered to pay $2,094 in fines and costs.



Suydam will also be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring when he is released from prison.

Share This Post Tweet