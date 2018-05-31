Tent dweller accused of TC Munson Hospital terrorism

May 31, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Gaylord man, Brian Adcox, 50 was arrested in Winterfield Township Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant and again on Saturday after he allegedly made threats against Traverse City’s Munson Hospital.

According to an article in the Traverse City Record Eagle on May 29th, “The 50-year-old man called the Munson Medical Center switchboard Saturday at about

3:33 p.m. and told the hospital worker he planned to get a gun, kill his girlfriend, “shoot up” the hospital and murder medical staff, said Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell.”

He blamed the hospital for recent mass shootings and other events in a phone call with officers, but refused to give his name.

The hospital was put into lockdown and Traverse City Police traced the threats to Adcox’s phone. He was living in a tent in Clare County.

Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said Adcox had called the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Saturday about a civil matter. Deputies responding to the complaint around 1:42 p.m. discovered Adcox had an outstanding warrant on an unrelated “minor” matter and arrested him.

Miedzianowski said Adcox posted an interim bond and was released without being taken to the jail.

The next day, Saturday May 26, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Traverse City Police and told that Adcox was wanted on terrorism charges for threats against the hospital that day.

Deputies went back and arrested Adcox who was living in the tent in the 11,000 block of North Strawberry Avenue. Reportedly deputies also found a 12-gauge shotgun there.

Adcox was taken to the Grand Traverse County jail and charged with suspected terrorism.

According to the Record Eagle, “Brian Adcox was charged in 86th District Court on Tuesday. He faces a terrorism charge involving the use of the internet or a telecommunications device.”