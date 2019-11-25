Three Arrested in Mt. Pleasant for Drugs, Warrants

November 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Mt. Pleasant traffic stop led to the November 12th arrest of three, two for drugs and probation violations and one for drugs, another warrant and for a concealed weapon.



According to his report a MPPD officer reported that around 11:30 a.m. he spotted a blue Ford Explorer northbound on Mission Street in Mt. Pleasant with an expired registration plate he identified from “prior contacts.” He said the license plate was partially obstructed but four of the digits matched a plate that had expired in 2018.



The officer stopped the vehicle and discovered that the driver, a 30-year old female from Mt. Pleasant had an outstanding probation violation warrant. Two others in the vehicle were questioned, an 18-year-old Mt. Pleasant man and a 23-year-old Carson City man.



Since none of the suspects had a valid driver’s license, the vehicle was scheduled to be towed. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a flashlight with “white powder on it and a cigarette cellophane wrapper with white powder residue, which was identified as “crystal” (methamphetamine) by the suspects.



Subsequent testing revealed that the substance was actually fentanyl, a synthetic opiate.



The search revealed a Victoria’s Secret tote bag with a black makeup bag inside contained digital scales, two hypodermic needles and room keys to the Super 8 hotel. One needle was about half full of a clear fluid, also named chrystal by a suspect although it tested as “probably fentanyl.”



A camouflage backpack on the backseat contained a 9 mm handgun.



All three suspects claimed not to be in control or possession of the vehicle.

The gun was discovered to be the property of another person, who told police the weapon was taken from his home without his knowledge or permission by the Carson City man, who had been staying with him,.



The driver and one passenger were arrested and charged with narcotics possession and probation violations and the Carson City man was charged for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of fentanyl and on a Child Support warrant under a separate complaint.

Share This Post Tweet