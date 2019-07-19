Three sentenced for meth, probation violations

July 19, 2019

Derrick Peek

Clayton Reed

Brian Fodo

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis posted this week that Derrick Michael Peek, of Lake, will serve from 36 months to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to meth charges June 10th.



Peek was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk and ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and costs for “controlled substance – delivery/manufacture [of] methamphetamine, 2nd or subsequent offense. He will receive credit for 77 days served.



Clayton Robert Reed, of Harrison, was sentenced to 16 months to 24 months Monday for violating his probation related to his guilty plea to “resist and obstruct a police officer” in October, 2018.



This was his second parole violation. Reed previously pled guilty to the 2018 charges, served 12 months and was on probation when he violated it again.



On July 12th, Reed was sentenced by Judge Roy Mienk to 16 to 24 month in jail with credit for 286 days served. He remains responsible for $150 in fines and costs that were originally ordered.



Brian Patrick Fodo, of Harrison, was also sentenced for parole violation. He had pled guilty January 9, 2017 to “accessory after the fact” and was placed on probation. He violated that probation and was sentenced by Judge Mienk on July 8th to serve from three years to 20 years in prison. He will get credit for 440 days already served, and is still responsible for paying all of his fines and costs that were originally ordered.

Share This Post Tweet