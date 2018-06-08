Traffic stop leads to meth arrests

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A traffic stop by Clare County Sheriff’s deputies on Spruce and Lake Streets in Harrison led to the driver’s arrest and three more arrests, all for methamphetamine.

Deputies conducting the traffic stop found that the driver, Robert Elliot, 25 of Harrison, was driving on a suspended license and had methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.

With more investigation, deputies were able to get a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of Park Street in the city. When deputies searched the residence they found both meth and marijuana in the home, and arrested two women and a man, all from Harrison, taking them to the jail.

All four were arraigned in 80th District Court on May 25th by Magistrate Steven Worpell.

Charges authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

Tracy McClellan, 34 of Harrison, was charged with possession of methamphetamine/maintaining a drug house and possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash/ten percent. She was lodged in the jail and later bonded out pending her next court date.

Jason West, 34 of Harrison, was charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and as a habitual offender, 4th offense. His bond was set at $60,000 cash/ten percent. He posted bond and was released pending his next court date. Released from probation in April, he has prior convictions including home invasion, breaking and entering, weapons charges, operating/maintaining a drug lab, resisting a police officer and bond absconding.

Kathy Corbin, 34 of Harrison, was arraigned on charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy; possession of marijuana/synthetic equivalent and as a habitual offender 4th offense. Her bond was set at $80,000 cash/ten percent. She remains lodged at the jail. Corbin, on probation when she was arrested, and has multiple drug possession convictions in both Clare and Midland Counties.

Robert Elliot, 25 of Harrison was charged with possession of meth, operating on a suspended license and as a habitual offender, 4th offense. His bond was set at $80,000 cash/ten percent. He remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.