Troyer sentenced for molesting 3 girls

October 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 53-year-old Amish Gladwin man, Ora F. Troyer who was arrested August 7th and arraigned August 9th in Gladwin County 80th District Court for 18 counts of

criminal sexual conduct against three girls over a 15-year period, has been sentenced to three concurrent terms with a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Troyer pled guilty August 27 to one count of first degree CSC with a relations and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a relation. As part of his plea agreement other charges were dismissed.

Troyer, a married farmer in Gladwin County, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct against three years over a 15-year period after elders of the Amish community in the county contacted the Sheriff’s Office about him.

Investigators said the alleged abuse ranged from 1003 until June of this year.

October 15th, Troyer was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans to 15 to 25 years in prison on the first-degree count of CSC with a relation. He was also sentenced to 10 to 15 years on the charges of second-degree CSC with a relation with credit for 70 days served. He was ordered to pay $1,454 in court costs and fines.