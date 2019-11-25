Two Arrested, Arraigned on Armed Robbery and Assault

November 25, 2019

Austin Rodriguez

Trevor Lema

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two men were found and arrested after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a third man at an apartment in the 3000 block of East Deerfield Road in Union Township early Saturday morning.



Trevor Martin Lerma, 28 of Mt. Pleasant, and Austin Tirzo Rodriguez, 25 of Jackson were found at Lerma’s apartment with the stolen property.



Deputies were called to the scene where the caller said he had just been robbed at gunpoint by two men, a release from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.



The man was bleeding from the mouth, the result of one of the suspects jamming a fist into his mouth to keep him from screaming. The victim suffered a cut lip.



He told officers he and a friend had agreed to get together at the victim’s apartment and smoke some marijuana. His friend said a couple of his friends were going to come over as well.



The two men, who the victim did not recognize, showed up first. He told police he remembered one of the man from an earlier encounter by didn’t remember his name and that he didn’t know the second man.



One of the suspects pulled a semi auto handgun out and pointed it at the victim, the release said. That’s when he put his fist in the victim’s mouth. The two men stole marijuana, marijuana pipes and personal items and then left the apartment. The victim called his friend and got the name of one of the men who robbed him and then remembered a phone number belonging to the man.



Deputies were able to connect the phone number to an address and learned that one of the suspects was living at an address on South Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant. Officers located a vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Caravan, they believed to be in the possession of the two men. It was parked in the parking lot of the suspect’s apartment building. Deputies looked inside the vehicle and discovered item stolen from the victim.



The Isabella County Multi-Jurisdictional Emergency Services team was activated and a warrant prepared by the Prosecutor’s Office for the building. Before the team was mobilized one of the suspects came out and was detained. The second man, still in the apartment was also arrested.



A search warrant revealed several of the victim’s items and narcotics along with a black 9mm handgun that was described by the victim. Officers found that the handgun was stolen from Hillsdale County.



Both Lerma and Rodriguez were lodged in the Isabella County Jail.



Lerma was just released September 12th from the Isabella County Jail where he had been serving a ten month sentence for a third-degree home invasion last January.



Both men were arraigned in Isabella County Trial Court Monday afternoon on seven counts each including armed robbery, felony firearms, possession of ammunition by a felon and assault with the intent to rob while armed. Both men are habitual offenders and will face those charges.



Lerma’s bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety for each of the seven felony charges plus $26,000 cash only for contempt of court. Rodreguez’s bond was set at $58,000 for each of the seven charges.



Both men will be back in court on November 27 at 8:15.

