Two arrested for multiple B&Es

March 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two men, Travis Finks, 25 of Harrison and Zachary Hidey, 17 or St Helen are lodged in the Clare County Jail after being charged for breaking and entering and larceny. Investigators believe the two are connected to multiple other breaking and entering complaints in the area.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a breaking and entering in progress report on Saturday, February 24th arrived at a location in the area of 1500 West Muskegon in Summerfield Township discovered two men in ski masks running out of a barn they had allegedly broken into.

Finks and Hidey were apprehended by a Sheriff K9 Unit and lodged at the Clare County Jail.

The investigation led to the recovery of stolen items including generators, chain saws and other items. The value of the recovered items has not been determined.

Both men were arraigned in 80th District Court on February 26th by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office including breaking and entering – building with intent, and larceny in a building.

Bond was set for both Finks and Hidey at $80,000/ten percent.

The investigation is continuing.