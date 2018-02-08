Two Arrested in Gladwin Meth Bust

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

While assisting the Michigan Department of Corrections with a Probation Check, Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Beaverton City Police officer discovered evidence of meth production and use in a residence in Buckeye Township.

They obtained a search warrant to complete the investigation and a Meth Response Team from BAYANET (the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team} responded at the scene. The investigation let to “the residence being tagged as a meth lab,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two from Gladwin were arrested at the residence: Sara Denison-Farrow, 35, and Jeremy Huguelet, 40.

Farrow was later charged for manufacturing meth, manufacturing meth in the presence of a minor and weapon offenses.

Huguelet was charged for possession of meth.

Both were arraigned Friday, February 2 in 80th District Court – Gladwin.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Gladwin Rural Fire Department, The Michigan State Police BAYANET Unit, Beaverton City Police and the Michigan Department of Corrections Gladwin Office.

The investigation remains open pending additional charges.