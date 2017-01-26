Two charged for shooting from car

By Pat Maurer

Review Correspondent

Two men, Andrew Vasquez, 20, of Mt. Pleasant and Rahman Muhammad, 18, of Detroit were arrested January 18 after they allegedly fired two semi-automatic rifles into a field in the Shepherd/Weidman Road area in Isabella County’s Denver Township.

According to a release from Sheriff Michael Main January 20, Deputies from the Sheriff’s office were called to the scene after receiving a report of shots fired from a vehicle.

They were able to locate the Pontiac Grand Prix that was described and discovered that the two men, a driver and passenger, were intoxicated and in possession of two uncased semi-automatic rifles. Deputies learned the two had loaded the weapons and fired into an open field for an unknown reason. No homes or people were in the area around them at the time and there were no injuries.

Several empty casings were found on the floor of the vehicle and deputies confiscated a 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle and a 7.62 caliber semi-automatic.

Both Vasquez and Muhammad were arraigned on weapons charges.