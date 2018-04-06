Wardwell sentenced, found responsible for crash death

April 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

April Sue Wardwell, 36 of Farwell, was sentenced March 26th to five to 15 years in prison for causing death to one and injuries to two others in a drug-related

two-vehicle accident in Lake on May 18, 2016.

Wardwell, who was 34 at the time, was the driver of a west-bound Crown Victoria and ran a stop sign at the intersection of West Maple Grove Road and South Lake Station Avenue crashing into a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said Wardwell “was driving under the influence of Methamphetamine when she failed to stop and crashed into the pickup driven by Carol Bradley.

Carol Bradley died at the scene. Jennifer Cook and Joyce Kennell, passengers in Bradley’s vehicle, were seriously injured in the crash.

Wardwell was later bound over to stand trial in the 55th Circuit Court in Harrison on one count of felony Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death (a maximum 15 year felony); two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury (each count a maximum 5 year felony); one count of Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License Causing Death; two counts of Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License Causing Serious Injury; one count of Reckless Driving Causing Death; two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury; and Possession of Methamphetamine. She was also charged as a Habitual Offender – 3rd Offence.

Ambrozaitis and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eilisia G. Schwarz prepared the case for trial on February 13, 2018.

However, Wardwell entered a plea on January 23, 2018.

At that hearing, Wardwell entered a no contest plea to Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury as a Third Habitual Offender. Wardwell’s bond was cancelled and referred to the Michigan Department of Corrections for preparation of a presenting report.

On March 26, 2018, Wardwell was brought before the 55th Circuit Court for Clare County for sentencing by Judge Roy G. Mienk.

At sentencing, the crash victims, Joyce Kennell and Jennifer Cook, and several family members including Carol Bradley’s husband, Emmett Bradley, made statements for Judge Mienk’s consideration before sentencing Wardwell.

Ambrozaitis said Judge Mienk sentenced Wardwell to serve not less than 60 months to 120 months in prison with credit for 417 days already served. Wardwell was ordered to pay $204.00 in state costs, a $130.00 crime victim’s assessment, $500.00 in fines, $500.00 in costs, $600.00 for court appointed attorney fee reimbursement, and restitution to be paid to the victims to be held open until a final total can be determined.