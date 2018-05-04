Weidman man dies in motorcycle crash

May 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 59-year-old Weidman man died when his motorcycle ran off the road around 2:12 p.m. Tuesday.

A release from the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post said the man was riding on North Brinton Road at North County Line in Isabella County when the motorcycle ran off the roadway.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Nottawa-Sherman Township Fire Department and Mobil Medical Response Ambulance Service.

The crash is still under investigation and the Weidman man’s name had not been released at presstime.