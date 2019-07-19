White gets up to 30 for home invasion, assault

July 19, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Curtis White

July 8th Curtis Clarence White, 34 of Benzonia, Michigan was sentenced to three terms in prison for a home invasion and assaulting a police officer in April, 2018.



White, who served time in prison for two other felonies, pled guilty June 3rd to “home invasion, 2nd degree; police officer resist and obstruct; and aggravated assault,” according to a post from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.



The charges resulted from an investigation that began April 3, 2018 that was conducted by Clare County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Clare City Police.



Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans sentenced White to serve 36 months to 30 years for the home invasion charge; 32 months to 48 months for resisting an officer and one year for aggravated assault with all sentences to run concurrently. He was given credit for 460 days already served and ordered to pay $1,316 in fines and costs.



According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, in 2014 White previously was convicted of “illegal use of a motor vehicle” in 2012 and sentenced to two years. He was charged with assault against a police officer in 2014 and sentenced to four years.

