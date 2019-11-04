Woman Runs Over Future Mother-in-Law

November 4, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Mt. Pleasant woman, Ashley Rae Anderson, 29, is facing felony charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment, after a verbal dispute led to her running over her mother-in-law to be with a vehicle just after 10 p.m. last Saturday night, according to Mt. Pleasant Police Public Information Officer Autume Balcom.



Mt. Pleasant Police officers were called to the 19 block of Sweeney Street in the City at 10:11 p.m. by a report of a hit and run accident.



Balcom confirmed reports that said the incident started with a verbal confrontation between Anderson and the mother of her fiancé who were together in a vehicle at the time. Anderson’s fiancé, who was also in the vehicle, reported that Anderson yelled at his mother and she got out of the vehicle and went around to the driver’s side where she was yelling at Anderson, when Anderson put the vehicle in reverse and backed up, knocking the woman down, then running over her.



Anderson left, driving north and was later taken into custody by MPD officers.



Her fiancé’s mother was transported to the McLaren Hospital emergency room. Doctors there reported what looked like tire marks across the woman’s stomach.



Police said the ER doctor said she was lucky to be alive. She was injured too badly to give a statement to police.



On Monday , Anderson was charged with the felony’s which carries a up to ten year imprisonment for the assault and up to five years for failure to stop at the scene and fines of up to $5,000 for each of the charges.



Balcom said the case is still under investigation.



A preliminary exam is set for November 14.

