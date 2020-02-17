Women Sentenced for a Scamming Bandit Out of Millions

February 17, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Lorie Stuer of North Branch is headed to prison for an invoicing scam that cheated Bandit Industries of Isabella County out of $3.3 million over a seven-year period in an effort to save the trucking company she and her husband William own.



Stuer, 48, pled guilty to charges of embezzlement September 25th.



She was sentenced this week to from nine to 20 years in prison for larceny by false pretenses of $100,000 or more; to five to 15 years for larceny by false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000; and sentenced from three to five years for one county of false pretenses of between $1,000 to $20,000.



The sentences run concurrently and Stuer was also ordered to pay restitution to Bandit



The funds were taken in an invoicing scam that began in 2011. The Stuer’s Company, Stoney Creek Trucking, LLC, delivered Bandit inventory to customers all over the country. Lorie Stuer used fake information on invoices and overcharged Bandit Industries. She sent invoices to eCapital, a third-party invoicing company.



In a related civil case, eCapital has asked that Bandit be forced to pay for unpaid invoices.



Because of the embezzlement, which was discovered when the company was transitioning to employee ownership in 2018, funds taken by Stuer also caused a reduction in year-end bonuses for employees despite the fact that 2018 was one of the company’s most profitable years.

