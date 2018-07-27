Police investigate 10 to 15 business breakins

July 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Isabella County’s Sheriff Deputies have been busy investigating multiple break-ins around the county over the past two weeks.

A release from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said they have investigated reports of ten to 15 break-ins. Sheriff Michael Main said several were reported last weekend.

The release said, “The suspect(s) are targeting commercial and business locations in the early morning hours. Multiple break-ins were reported over the weekend. Cash was taken from most of the businesses.

Some of the recent break-ins occurred at: The Diner on Old Mission (Old US-27); Freddies Tavern where a suspect was captured on video; the Beal City Tavern; the Pickard Street Bob Evans Restaurant; United Floor Covering on Remus Road, which was robbed twice last weekend; an attempted break-in at Tilmann’s Hardware; Burch Welding on Enterprise Drive; and Burch Tank and Truck on Enterprise.

At this time the ICSO detectives are working with detectives from all of the law enforcement agencies in the county to identify and track down the person or persons responsible for the break-ins.” The recent break-in at Beech’s Lakeside Party Store at Coldwater Lake is also still being investigated.

Investigators said the only connection between the robberies is their “recent occurrences.”

They are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency Central Dispatch number 989-773-1000, to send a message on the ICSO Facebook page or call the “Tip Line” at 989-779-9111.

The release said more details are not available because “this is an active and ongoing investigation.”