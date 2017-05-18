Police save two from drug overdose

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two men, both reportedly in their late 20s were discovered unresponsive from an apparent drug overdose in an East Fifth Street home in Clare Saturday evening, according to a brief release from Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory Monday.

Around 8 p.m., officers responding to the call found two men, “both unresponsive and in grave danger.” The officers administered Narcan and the two men were revived, the release said.

Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene and transported both of the men to MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare Emergency for treatment.

The two have not been arrested, Gregory said, and their names are not being released as “there is an ongoing narcotic investigation at this time.”