Police search for suspected gunman in Mt. Pleasant

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Kenneth Maddox, a parole abscounder, in connection with a shooting in Isabella County Wednesday

northeast of Mt. Pleasant on Baseline Road in Chippewa Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a home invasion and information that a woman at the residence had been shot. At least one suspect fled from the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim told deputies said she recognized two voices and identified one as Kenneth Maddox.

A man, reportedly a companion of the woman who was at the residence said he woke up and found a man in the house, but said he didn’t see another man. During an altercation the gun went off.

Deputies were attempting to confirm if there was a second man in the house and were searching all day for Maddox, who is a person of interest and was reportedly seen in the area of the Isabella and Midland County Line south of M-20. He could be wearing an orange or red t-shirt and blue jeans, deputies said, or a blue t-shirt. A Facebook post Wednesday evening said, “If anyone knows the whereabouts of Maddux or comes in contact with him, please call 911. The post continued, “The homeowner and victim are known to each other. There is no indication that there is an active threat to anyone or any other location during the day or now. However, we urge caution for anyone that may try to make contact with Maddux, instead please call 911.”

Reportedly police picked up a possible second suspect early Wednesday afternoon just inside Midland County.

A search of the residence where the shooting took place also found possible methamphetamine and the search was halted until a cleanup of the suspected material was conducted.

McLaren Hospital was reportedly put on a lockdown until the victim was airlifted to Midland for treatment. Saginaw Chippewa Operations, and Odessey School were also on lockdown for part of the day.

Isabella County deputies were assisted during the search by Michigan State Police Troopers, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Midland County Sheriff’s Department, Midland Police, Saginaw Police, and Mt Pleasant Police.

The search was halted Wednesday evening and an update from Sheriff Main Thursday said it would not be continued, but investigators would keep “working the case to develop new leads.” He added, “Tips can be called directly to the Sheriff’s Office at 989 772 5911.”.

The woman who was shot during the incident was taken to McLaren Emergency room and then airlifted to Midland where she underwent surgery. Her condition was unknown Thursday, Main said.